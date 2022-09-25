Arknights Anime Adaptation Wears Mobile RPG Origin Proudly in New Trailer

The anime adaptation of the Arknights mobile RPG has gotten a new trailer today that shows off the colorful characters that inhabit the world. If you were shown this trailer without any context, you could likely guess it was based on a video game of some sort. The full title of the anime is Arknights [PRELUDE TO DAWN], which should give you some idea of what you are getting into, even if you have never played or heard of the mobile game.

While this is the third trailer we have gotten it, is also probably the last trailer there will be before the anime premieres on Oct. 28. You can see this new trailer below and experience the look and atmosphere of this work for yourself.

In order to not give much away, this is how Google Play describes the story of the mobile game:

Take on the role of a key member of Rhodes Island, a pharmaceutical company that fights both a deadly infection and the unrest it leaves in its wake. Together with your leader Amiya, you’ll recruit Operators, train them, then assign them to various operations to protect the innocent and resist those who would thrust the world into turmoil.

We’ve gotten plenty of news lately, as last night was Aniplex Online Fest 2022 and it gave us several announcements in one burst. October is also proving to be an insanely busy month for anime, as the Netflix anime Romantic Killer is also set to premiere on the streaming service.

