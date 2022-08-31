Xbox Details Tokyo Game Show 2022 Livestream

Imag source: Microsoft

Today Microsoft provided some details about the upcoming Xbox livestream that will be broadcasted to celebrate Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The livestream will happen on Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel on September 15 at 6:00 pm Japan time, which translates into 11:00 am CEST, 10:00 am BST, 5:00 am EDT, and 2:00 am PDT.

According to the announcement, we can expect “updates on existing titles from Xbox Game Studios and titles launching from developer partners that we hope will delight players here in Japan, across Asia and around the world.”

To set the bar for what you likely can expect, one of the most exciting things announced last year was the World Update Japan for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

It’ll be interesting to see what we’ll get this year, but it appears to be unlikely to see new game announcements since the official post mentions “existing games.”

This year Tokyo Game Show will return in person at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, with the theme “Nothing Stops Gaming.” You can also check out the list of exhibitors for the main event and expect plenty of coverage here on Twinfinite, as we will be back to the show as well, ready to bring you all the latest news and content.

The event will be hosted between September 15 and September 18, 2022.