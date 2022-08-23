The Lords of the Fallen 2 Shows Up at Gamescom 2022 With an Atmospheric Trailer & Danzig’s Mother

The Lords of the Fallen looks like an awesome return to the Souls-like universe.

Do you like hearing Danzig’s Mother? It fits in just so perfectly to this word premiere trailer to The Lords of the Fallen. Seeing as it has been nearly eight years since the first Lords of the Fallen, the title change makes sense. This still will likely be Lords of the Fallen 2, however, doesn’t seem like it’s some sort of remake/reboot.

While there isn’t any gameplay, The Lords of the Fallen is still clearly a Souls-like just like the first game.

You can see the trailer for yourself below and enjoy how cool it looks.

If anything, The Lords of the Fallen looks way heavier as far as combat goes. Though, it’s not easy to tell from just a trailer.

The Lords of the Fallen will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No release date has been announced.

Gamescom Opening Night Live has only just begun so be sure to stick around as we bring you all the world premieres and new trailers.

