The DioField Chronicle Demo Released by Square Enix

Square Enix released a playable demo of its upcoming tactics JRPG The DioField Chronicle on all platforms.

Today Square Enix released a playable demo of its upcoming tactics JRPG The DioField Chronicle.

The demo includes the full first chapter of the game, which is a quite large chunk of gameplay.

It’s releasing today for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Even more interestingly, everything you earn in the demo including story progress and character progression will transfer to the final game

Basically, it’s a convenient way to start playing the game earlier and pick it back up when it launches.

Incidentally, I’ve played the same demo myself and you can read my hands-on preview. If you enjoy tactics JRPGs, it’s definitely worth a few hours of your time.

If you’d like to learn more about The DioField Chronicle, you also can check out the original announcement, the first screenshots and plenty of details revealed back in March, alongside a ton of gameplay showcased a few weeks ago.

The game promises “deep, strategic, real-time tactical battles” in which combat is decided by the assessment of battlefield conditions and issuance of decisive orders that take advantage of troops’ strengths and weaknesses.

Battles are portrayed with a fetching diorama-like art style in 3D environments in which our characters can unleash powerful techniques and even summons.

On top of that, The DioField Chronicle features a deep fantasy story of conflict and intrigue, which appears like it may make Final Fantasy Tactics fans feel right at home despite the real-time gameplay.

The game releases on September 22 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.