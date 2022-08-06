PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe Announced for PC by Q-Games

Today, during the celebrations of BitSummit in Kyoto, popular indie studio Q-Games announced PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe.

The game is the latest installment of the PixelJunk franchise and an expanded version of PixelJunk Scrappers originally released only on Apple Arcade.

You play the role of a scrapper, a humanoid trash collector of the future. You have to clean up a city following the end of humanity. In the meanwhile, rival scrappers will try to beat you to the rewards.

Up to 4 players online are supported on top of couch co-op, and you can unlock a ton of different characters, weapons, and truck parts as you progress in your scrapping career.

The PC version includes new combat methods, additional weapon drops, level adjustments, and score challenges across all stages.

The game will come on Steam and the Epic Games Store “soon.” You can watch a trailer below.

The press release included a comment from creative director Kazushi Maeta.

“Bringing PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe to PC has been a real labor of love and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more players to the streets of Junktown. We’ve been working hard to create the ultimate experience for players on PC and have made changes that really elevate the gameplay and make for a super fun time! We’ve also spent time optimizing for Steam Deck and the game feels amazing to play on the go. We’ll have more details to share soon, but our whole team is really excited for the PixelJunk series to be back on PC!”

We also hear from game director Taku Arioka.

“The core gameplay elements of collecting trash, throwing it and piling it up remain the same and are just as fun, but we’ve added new features and adjusted a lot of elements to make it even more enjoyable. We hope many players will conquer Junktown once and for all, and clean up the world’s trash!”

Incidentally, Q-Games is also currently working on the revival of The Tomorrow Children.