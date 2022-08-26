Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World Trailer Teases Megumin Backstory

This is an amazing trailer that will absolutely get you in the mood for the Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World anime.

As promised yesterday, a trailer for Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World has been released. This story serves as a spin-off and prequel to the main Konosuba series and will largely take place a year before Kazuma Sato arrived in Axel. This time around we will get a story focused almost entirely on everyone’s favorite Crimson Magic Clan magician, Megumin. Yunyun will also be along for the ride.

The trailer itself (fully in Japanese without subtitles) teases the reason why Megumin is so obsessed with Explosion magic. This bit of a tease absolutely goes with the story Megumin tells in the light novels that she witnessed Explosion magic for the first time as a young girl and that was the start of her fascination.

This spin-off will be coming sometime in 2023 from Drive.

You can watch the adorable trailer below, and get ready for an anime full of nothing but explosions.

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World was first announced to be in production back in May of this year, and unveiled a very brief teaser trailer last month.

As for the main Konosuba anime, a third season was announced at the same time as the spin-off, but there hasn’t been much said about it since.

For those wanting more of the Konosuba story, the English release of the light novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki just wrapped up earlier this month with the 17th volume. Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World also takes place as a series of light novels.

Featured Image Source: Drive.

