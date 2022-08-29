Did Megan Thee Stallion Just Confirm an Appearance in She-Hulk?

Earlier today, a brand new interview from The Cut with Megan Thee Stallion may have revealed some new information about the musician’s involvement with She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. According to interviewer Ashley C. Ford, Megan mentioned that she will be appearing in an episode of the show later this season, which ends on Oct. 13.

This is quite a surprising development as there has been no official word from Marvel Studios or Disney yet on the musician’s involvement in the show. It’s likely we won’t know anything until Megan appears in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

While it’s surprising that she would just come right out and mention this potential role in an interview, it’s not all that surprising to see celebrities in the MCU. From Tom Morello and Elon Musk in the first few Iron Man movies to Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth in the more recent Thor films, celebrity cameos are an established part of the universe.

However, the fact that the words are coming directly from Megan herself makes them much more believable than someone reporting insider information. Still, we’ll just have to wait for official confirmation from Marvel Studios or see her appear in the show before we can confirm her involvement.

You can check out the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law streaming on Disney+ right now. The last one formally reintroduced Emil Blonsky/Abomination to the MCU. There are currently seven episodes left to go and new ones are added to the streaming service every Thursday.

Featured Image Source: The Cut

