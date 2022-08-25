Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Gameplay Trailer Delivers Explosions & Release Date

The trailer definitely makes it seem like a good time to get into Battlefield 2042 for the new season.

Battlefield 2042 dropped a gameplay trailer for its upcoming season two: Master of Arms. The trailer even gives a release date for the new season that was previously unknown. Battlefield 2042 season two: Master of Arms will start next Tuesday, Aug. 30. That’s not all that far away at all.

There’s plenty shown off in the trailer as two opposing sides fight over the new map Stranded, including new specialist Charlie Crawford who it seems can deploy shielded turrets. Stranded will feature a beached cargo ship for players to fight for and inside. A brief bit showing action inside a maze of shipping containers is a sight to behold.

There’s plenty of cover to be found, but the few mounted turrets shown off make the wider areas especially dangerous.

You can see the full trailer for yourself below, just don’t get caught in the sand tornado.

A few new weapons were revealed to be coming to the game’s arsenal including:

AM40 (Assault Rifle)

PF51 (Secondary)

Avancys (Light Machine Gun)

Two new vehicles are also coming. You will be able to drive or be driven around in:

Polaris RZR

EBLC-RAM (Heavy Ground Vehicle)

The sand tornado shown briefly in the trailer seems especially damaging considering how open the Stranded map looks, players will have to stow away in the cargo ship to keep safe. The chip itself will likely prove to be an important defensive position.

