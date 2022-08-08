Apex Legends: Hunted Battle Pass Skins Shown in New Trailer

The 14th season of Apex Legends, Hunted, has now gotten a trailer showing off select battle pass items before the season launches tomorrow. The trailer mentions that all cosmetics in this new battle pass are “survival” themed. This very much seems to fit with everything seen of new character Vantage.

From the legendary cosmetics items named in the trailer, we are getting:

Veteran Voyager Legendary Wraith Skin

Lucky Draw Legendary Wingman Skin

Field Research Legendary Caustic Skin

Fortune Hunter Legendary Triple Take Skin

You can see the trailer full of pretty cosmetics for yourself below:

The Lucky Draw Wingman skin is most likely going to the be the legendary cosmetic that comes with simply buying the Battle Pass. The Fortune Hunter Triple Take will likely be the level 100 legendary weapon cosmetic, and there should be a level 110 skin as well with a different look. However, players will have to see that for themselves as it seems they aren’t wanting to show that off ahead of time.

The trailer also shows that Battle Pass challenges will be handled slightly differently this time around, with each falling under being either a Battle Royale or Non-Battle Royale challenge. Non-Battle Royale challenges will be things that can be completed in other LTMs or Arenas mode.

With the launch of season 14 only a little over a day away, we will be sure to bring you plenty of guides and news as the season progresses.

