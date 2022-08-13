Aether Gazer by Azur Lane Developers Sends Message from Verthandi With New Trailer

Image Source: Yostar

Today Yostar released a new trailer of its upcoming mobile game developed by the studio behind Azur Lane.

The trailer stars one of the game’s heroines, Verthandi, as she sends a video message to perspective players, talking about herself, the game, the ongoing pre-registration campaign, and more.

This follows another concept trailer released earlier this month and one showcasing Verthandi herself in action earlier this week.

You can watch it below.

Aether Gazer is coming later this year for iOS and Android. As usual, it’ll be free-to-play with optional microtransactions.

It’s a 3D action RPG that lets you fight alongside AI teammates in teams of three against creatures called the “Visbanes.”

Of course, it comes with a wide variety of attractive characters, the wast majority of whom are female, but there are also a couple of male characters.

It promises “unique ultimate skillchains,” “Spectacular hi-res graphics” and the ability to customize the characters’ skills.

Pre-registrations are already open with the usual bunch of rewards promised depending on the number of registrants.