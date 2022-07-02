Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Western Release Announced for Nintendo Switch by Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco is hosting its anime games panel from Anime Expo and announced the localization of a new game, Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher.

Bandai Namco is hosting its anime games panel from Anime Expo in Lost Angeles and announced the localization of a new game, Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher.

The game is coming to the west for Nintendo Switch in 2022 and it’s a “role-playing simulation.” The release will be digital-only in the west.

The game was originally announced only for Japan and Asia during the Japanese version of the Nintendo Direct Mini a few days ago.

As the title indicates, it’s a collaboration between the Ultraman tokusatsu franchise and the role-playing simulation series Monster Rancher.

The game includes popular Kaiju from the Ultraman series like Alien Batlan, Zetton, and Gomora, mixed up with the mechanics of Monster Rancher.

You can summon your Kaiju, raise and train them, and explore the world with them. You can teach them different attacks to use in battle.

They also have different emotions and animations that were never featured in the Ultraman series, where they were simply enemies.

You can become the ultimate Kaiju trainer and enter tournaments. On top of that, you can also fuse the Kaiju you raised to create new and never-seen-before species.

You can check out the trailer below.