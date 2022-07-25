Twenty One Pilots’ Stranger Things Tribute Will Help Keep Vecna Away

It might not be the crossover you imagined or even knew you wanted, but it’s awesome all the same. During their performance in Romania last week, musical duo Twenty One Pilots played Heathens as a tribute to the latest season of Stranger Things.

There’s no real crossover here, really, aside from a montage of scenes from Stranger Things Season 4, specifically the bit where Max is in the Upside Down. You know the scene. You can check out the performance down below.

Twenty One Pilots’ tribute to the show is awesome in two ways: first, Heathens is a weirdly appropriate song for a show that’s all about embracing your weirdness and not caring what “conventional” society thinks of you. Second, your favorite loud songs are always the best, surefire way to keep Vecna away. That’s it. That’s the whole article.

Stranger Things Season 4 is now available on Netflix, and the show has already been renewed for a fifth and final season. Before you go, be sure to check out the rest of our Stranger Things coverage, including news of a potential time skip in Season 5, and our take on how the fourth season was masterful in dealing with trauma.

