This Impressive Stranger Things-Themed Tentacle Gown Is the Stuff of Nightmares

Stranger Things is one of Netflix’s biggest and most popular series, so it’s not surprising at all to see that it has grown such a dedicated fan base, but this is on a whole other level. Cosplayer Lie has been working on a very impressive-looking gown themed around the Upside Down, and after tons of work, the gown is finally done.

You can get a look at it in the embedded tweet down below:

According to Lie, the gown was made entirely from leftover plastic, tied together with lace and wire. Lie painted it with acrylics and wood glue to give it a bit more texture and… yeah, it definitely looks like it came straight out of the Upside Down, which I’m sure was the whole point of the project in the first place, tentacles and all.

Lie is also working on a headpiece and shoes to go along with the outfit, with a photoshoot set for Wednesday evening, so that’s definitely going to be exciting to see.

Stranger Things 4 just concluded on Netflix last week, with a fifth and final season already in the works.

