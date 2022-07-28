Microsoft Flight Simulator PMDG Boeing 737-600 Gets First Video; Pilatus PC-12 Gets New Screenshots; San Antonio Airport Released

Image Source: 737NG Driver

Today more reveals were shared about upcoming add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, on top of a relevant airport release.

We get to see the very first video of the upcoming Boeing 737-600 by PMDG (shared by PMDG Technical team member and YouTuber 737NG Driver), which is coming soon.

Not only do we get to see how the aircraft behaves and why it’s affectionately nicknamed the “pocket rocket” by the team at PMDG, but we also witness the new lateral navigation suite in action. This is interesting even if you’re not interested in the -600 specifically, as it will be implemented on the -700 as well.

We also get confirmation that it’ll be priced at $49.99 and that PMDG will pack liveries for every single real-world operator out of the box.

Carenado also provided new screenshots of its upcoming Pilatus PC-12. We hear that it’s very near to release and it’ll support the GTNXi by TDS.

Image Source: Carenado

Last, but not least, iniBuilds released its San Antonio International Airport (KSAT) in Texas, US.

You can purchase it on the developer’s own store for $20.06.

Hand-made ground polygons with crisp, bespoke texture sets (Runways, aprons, paths, roads)

Thousands of hand-placed custom car models

True-to-life airport land side recreation with custom ground decals, signposts, vegetation, parking lots and more

Accurately modelled and positioned dynamic airport lighting

Hand-placed, high-definition vegetation, signage, ground clutter, vehicles, handling objects and more which have been custom-modelled in house by the iniScene team

Bespoke taxi signage as it is in the real world

Highly detail models of all airport buildings, objects and surroundings

Main airport terminal interior with lighting and custom objects

Use of the latest MSFS SDK features to allow for the best optimisation and performance possible 30cm/px satellite imagery which has been hand corrected and colour blended to MSFS’ Bing satellite data

Custom built jetways with stand signs and airline logos per spot, PBR texturing and animations

Accurate logos and real-world decals scattered throughout the airport to promote a true to life feeling

Custom dynamic ground handling vehicles integrated over updates, to start we’ve included our custom pushback tug, that replaces the default Asobo Pushback vehicle at San Antonio exclusively

Level of Detail (LOD) optimisation for every model to encourage the best performance possible

Compiled and optimised for Xbox Series X and S

Detailed, custom terminal interior model

Windshield rain effects for the terminal, and other assets around the vicinity

Animated palm trees at both entry ways to the terminal (roadside)

Detailed fire and rescue station with interior, along with true to KSAT fire engines

Custom ground handling/workers positions and spawn parameters on all parking spots

Image Source: iniBuilds

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S. A free 40th Anniversary Edition with plenty of goodies has recently been announced.