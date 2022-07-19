Microsoft Flight Simulator Globe Swift GC-1A, Lyon & Boise Airports, & LAPD Hooper Heliport Released

Today third-party developers had several relevant releases to share of add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulators.

We start with Aeroplane Heaven, which delivered the Globe Swift GC-1A aircraft.

It can be purchased for $21.95 on Orbx Direct or the developer’s own store.

Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings

Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects.

Full PBR materials and textures include realistic “pillowing” of metal surfaces.

Separately modelled military pilots selected automatically via camera views in cockpit.

Removable pilots via the options board

Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests.

Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package.

Unique code to “iron” out poor simulator tail-dragger performance.

Engine volume knob that goes up to “11”!

Image Source: Aeroplane Heaven

Moving on to airports, we get the launch Lyon–Saint-Exupéry Airport (LFLL) by Digital Design.

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $20.62 plus applicable VAT.

Highly detailed airport objects including interior terminals.

Using 4K High Resolution textures

Animated airport vehicles, cars, buses.

Custom airport vehicles

Animated people in terminals

Image Source: Digital Design

Next is Boise Airport (KBOI) in the United States by Verticalsim.

It’s currently available on the developer’s own store for $16.49.

Animated & static passengers with full-scale partial interior

Custom Jetways

LOD optimization

2022 Layout (Per Navigraph charts)

HD texturing with full-scale PBR mapping

Custom ground polygons with accurate markings & materials

Proper AI routing, vehicle pathing, and ATC network

Correct taxiway signage, guard lights

HDR Night lighting

Surrounding areas included (Denny’s, Rodeway Inn, Kopper Kitchen, Motel 6, etc.)

Image Source: Verticalsim

Lastly, IniBuilds released LAPD Hooper Heliport (58CA) in Los Angeles, United States.

It’s available on the developer’s own store for $5.96.

Highly detailed representation of Hooper Heliport, complete with 2 helipads (runway starts). 16 parking places (spawn points), detailed clutter, active windsocks/flags etc.

Cesar Chavez and San Bernadino Fwy Bridges (fly under and landable)

Metro HQ building with helipad

Recreation of the adjacent railyard and train carriages

Union Station modelled

Obstacles around the Heliport modelled

