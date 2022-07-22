Kirby’s Avalanche and Two Other Classic Games Are Now Available For Nintendo Switch Online

Fighter’s History, Kirby’s Avalanche, and Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia have just been added to the NES and SNES library of games.

Three more classic games are now available for Nintendo Switch Online. Fighter’s History, Kirby’s Avalanche, and Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia have just been added to the service’s NES and SNES library of games.

Fighter’s History was originally an arcade game that was released on the SNES in 1994. It’s a fighting game with many similarities to Street Fighter II.

Kirby’s Avalanche (known as Kirby’s Ghost Trap in Europe) was originally released on the SNES in 1995. It’s a puzzle game that is a western release of the Japanese game Super Puyo Puyo.

Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia is the sixth game in a seven-part series that was released on the NES. It has previously been a Japanese exclusive game. Nintendo has kindly provided a Japanese password in the update trailer that allows players to jump right into a planet-side battle.

As expected, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber in order to play these classic NES and SNES games. The previous three NES and SNES games added to the service arrived back in May this year. Earlier this month, Pokemon Puzzle League was added to the Nintendo 64 library of games for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

If you are unfamiliar with any of the three classic games that were added to the service in this batch, you can check out the Nintendo Switch Online July 2022 update trailer, which features gameplay from each of these titles, below.