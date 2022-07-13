Free Valorant Player Card ‘Alpha Threat’ Now Available

The first patch since the release of Valorant’s Episode 4 launched over the past 24 hours, and there’s a surprise even beyond all the interesting changes brought about by the new update. Riot Games has issued a free player card available for those who log in to the game.

The player card is called Alpha Threat, and it’s pretty sweet. All you need to do is enter your log in details and boot up for Valorant to claim it.

The Alpha Threat is real. Login and claim the free comic cover player card, courtesy of Omega Earth. pic.twitter.com/7kvw358nby — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 13, 2022

In case you’re not up to speed with the Alpha/Omega lingo of Valorant, they’re the names of the two dimensions that serve as the basis for the game’s lore. In a recent cinematic, we saw for the first time the Agents from Alpha Protocol entering the Omega world and exploring the map of Pearl. It’s a lengthy sequence that’s well worth checking out if you somehow missed it.

In related Valorant news, there’s a new Run it Back bundle coming to the store of the next week or so, which is likely to come in tandem with the upcoming Sarmad bundle.