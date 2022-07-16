A Couple of Cuckoos Anime Second Cour Reveals Opening & Ending Videos & Songs

Kadokawa released two more videos of the second cour of the popular romantic comedy anime A Couple of Cuckoos.

The videos showcase the brand new opening and ending cutscenes that will adorn the new episodes, alongside the two new songs.

These are “Glitter” performed by Sumika and “HELLO HELLO HELLO” by Eir Aoi.

The second cour of the anime will immediately follow the first (which is currently airing), and it’ll debut on July 23.

If last week’s trailer and the images are any indication, we can expect an obvious summery theme, with swimsuits, yukata, and fireworks, which are very common elements in this kind of story when the summer months hit.

Western viewers will be able to continue enjoying the anime on Crunchyroll which just aired the first cour.

You can check out the videos below.

If you’re unfamiliar with A Couple of Cuckoos, it originated from a manga series created by Miki Yoshikawa which debuted as a one-shot in 2019 and then started regular serialization in January 2020 on Kadokawa’s Weekly Shounen Magazine.

The manga is still ongoing and currently has 12 volumes. The mangaka, Miki Yoshikawa, used to work as an assistant for Fairy Tail and Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima.