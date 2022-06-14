Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Confirmed for PS5, PS4, & Steam Release

Unveiled during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Wo Long: Fallen Destiny was revealed to be headed to Xbox Game Pass on release in 2023. However, that same trailer didn’t confirm anything other than Xbox platforms.

Thankfully, today’s announcement trailer straight from publisher Koei Tecmo confirms the game for a PlayStation, PlayStation 5, and Steam PC release.

The trailer’s description gives a small idea of the challenge to come, as it says, “survive in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms!”

While it is the same trailer as was shown off during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, if you want a reminder of what Wo Long: Fallen Destiny is, you can see the trailer below.

Wo Long: Fallen Destiny will be coming from Team Ninja, the same developers behind the two Nioh games as well as Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. While the two Nioh games are set in historic Japan (1600 for Nioh 1 and 1555 for Nioh 2), Wo Long: Fallen Destiny will be diving into China’s past. The Later Han Dynasty began in the year 947, so the game will be going back quite a bit, definitely further back than either of the Nioh games.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be releasing some time in 2023 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be day one on Game Pass for PC and console.

