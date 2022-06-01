Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Releases in OrkTober

Today, during the official Warhammer Skulls showcase, an official release date for Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef was revealed. The game will arrive on consoles and PC on Oct. 20, 2022.

You can check out the brand new trailer and an official description for Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef right down below.

The Orks, a savage race commonly known as the ‘Green Tide’, sweep across the stars with unrivaled violence in frenzied crusades known as a Waaagh! They are savage, brutal, and crude, outnumbering all other races that lay in their path of destruction. Become the spearhead of an Ork invasion as you bash, smash and shoot your way through the hive city of Luteus Prime on a mission to retrieve your hair squig and claim vengeance on your warlord! And just maybe become the warboss of a WAAAGH! along the way? Survival of the strongest has never been so violently fun!

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef is being developed by the team behind the over-the-top gangster game Guns, Gore & Cannoli, and will feature an intense 2D run & gun platformer. For more on the game, be sure to check out all of our coverage below.

You can also check out our full coverage of the Warhammer Skulls event by heading over to the front page of Twinfinite, where we’ve got all the news on each of the series that belong to the franchise. We’ve also linked the Youtube stream of the event for your convenience below.

Related Posts