Valorant Crossover Event ‘Legion’ Brings Free Cards, Radianite, & More Until Later This Month

Riot Games today launched Valorant’s Episode 5, Act 1, which brings a bunch of fresh content to the game, including a new battle pass and premium skin line. But not everything costs; the developer has unveiled a new event called Legion that offers players free rewards throughout the first week of July.

Gear up before you step through the portal with the Crossover Event Pass. Play and earn items for your collection. Completely free. Available until 07/12. — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 22, 2022

How to Get Valorant Legion Event Free Rewards

Legion features player cards, Radianite, and titles. It’s available from the store and you’ll progress through it organically as you garner XP from playing any of Valorant’s game modes. Just boot the game after installing the Episode 5 update and you’ll see Legion on the game’s main title screen.

From there, play games of Unrated, Competitive, Spike Rush, and/or Deathmatch to get XP as you normally would for any battle pass. Obviously, Competitive offers the most in-game XP, especially if you knock off daily/weekly challenges as you go.

Legion is available until July 7.

If you’re not up to speed with everything coming in this latest Episode of Valorant content then check out Twinfinite’s preview of the map, Pearl, as well as our detailed overview of what’s in the latest battle pass, and an extended look at the game’s new skin line ‘Prelude to Chaos.’

Riot also released a brand new overview trailer today which showcases everything:

