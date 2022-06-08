The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin Gets Release Date & New Screenshots & Details on Famitsu

Today’s issue of Weekly Famitsu included a Japanese release date & more about The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin.

Today’s issue of Weekly Famitsu included a Japanese release date and new screenshots and details about the upcoming Trails JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin.

We learn that the game will launch in Japan for PS5 and PS4 on September 29.

We also take a look at the return of Swin Abel and Nadya Rayne from The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie.

They’re not the only thing that comes back from that game, as the protagonists will be split in different groups that will tackle different routes in a chapter at the same time. The player can decide which side to play first and then go back to the other side.

We also get to see new kinds of side content, including a minigame in which Mare will have to infiltrate the network as the player provides quick and timely inputs to avoid obstacle. The other type of gameplay is stealth infiltration content.

You can check everything out in the gallery below.

At the moment, The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin has not been announced for the west and the same goes for The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (which has recently been announced for PS5 and PC in Japan). Recently, NIS America revealed plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.