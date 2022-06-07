Mario Strikers: Battle League Trailer Stars Popular English Football Commentator Ian Wright

While Nintendo tends to keep its marketing the same worldwide, today British Mario Strikers: Battle League fans got a special treat.

The local branch of Nintendo released a gameplay trailer of the upcoming fantasy football (we’re talking about the UK here, so I’m not going to call it “soccer”) game featuring a special commentator. They hired Ian Wright, a popular commentator on BBC Sports.

You can check out the video below.

Mario Strikers: Battle League releases on June 10, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy more recent gameplay with a special commentator and an overview trailer.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, you can read the official description below.