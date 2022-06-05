Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief & Labyrinth of Zangetsu Get Japanese Release Dates

During a livestream from Japan, Akihabara-based developer Acquire announced the release date of two of the upcoming games.

During a livestream from Japan, Akihabara-based developer Acquire announced the release date of two of the upcoming games.

Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief will release in Japan for PS4, Switch, and PC on October 13.

Labyrinth of Zangetsu will launch in Japan for PS4, Switch, and PC on September 29.

At the moment western release dates have not been confirmed.

You can check out footage for both games below, alongside an official description of Kamiwaza: Way of the Thief.