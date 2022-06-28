Dragon Quest Treasures Launches on Switch on Dec. 9
Diamond in the rough.
During the Nintendo Direct online showcase today, Square Enix confirmed that its upcoming spin-off action-RPG, Dragon Quest Treasures, will be coming to Nintendo Switch on Dec. 9, 2022.
In the footage released today, the narrator described the game as so:
Two siblings dream of collecting grand treasures from around the world. Venture to the realm of Draconia to become legendary treasure hunters. In this Dragon Quest series spin off, you’ll recruit a variety of well-mannered monsters to join you on a marvellous adventure. With their help and with your trusty fortune finder, locating loot will be a breeze.
Monsters are perfect travel buddies for exploring this vast world. Bounce on a Slime to reach high ledges or dangle from a Draky to glide over gaping chasms. Support your monsters in battle as they fearlessly fend off foes. Bring back your hard-earned haul back to your base and see how much it’s worth. Collect more cities to expand your base and increase your treasure-hunting level.
The last mainline title released in the beloved Dragon Quest series was 2017’s entry, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, which launched on PS4, Nintendo 3DS, PC, Switch, and Xbox One. The Japanese company is currently still working on the official follow-up, Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.
Meanwhile, the last Dragon Quest spin-off released was 2020’s Dragon Quest Tact in the west and 2021’s Dragon Quest Keshi Keshi in Japan.
If you’re looking for the specific Dragon Quest Treasures trailer itself, you’ll find it here at the 19:50 mark:
For more on Dragon Quest Treasures, here’s a trailer from earlier this year, plus an official description courtesy of a press release we received today:
Square Enix® today announced that the new RPG treasure hunting adventure DRAGON QUEST® TREASURES™ will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch™ on December 9, 2022. A completely new spinoff from the DRAGON QUEST series, DRAGON QUEST TREASURESexplores the childhood escapades of the siblings Erik and Mia, who first appeared in DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age™.
Players will take control of Erik and Mia as they explore a treasure hunter’s paradise where boundless adventure awaits. Loot can be hidden in the most fiendishly inaccessible locations, so players must recruit a variety of well-meaning monsters and make use of their unique treasure-hunting abilities. These charming creatures will help players to race over open fields, scale cliffs with a single bound, and glide over gaping chasms. They will even provide assistance in battles against rival treasure hunters! Collecting treasure will increase the player’s vault value, allowing them to expand their home base and further build up their brigade of friendly monsters.
Dragon Quest Treasures launches on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 9. 2022.
As always, stay tuned to Twinfinite for more Dragon Quest Treasures-related content in the near future and keep it locked here for more content from today’s Nintendo Direct, too.