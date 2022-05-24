Christian Bale’s Gorr Is Terrifying in Latest Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer

It won’t be too long before we get to see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor back in action along with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but just to make sure fans remain excited, Disney has dropped the final trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder following last month’s tease, and it is a doozy.

Not only do we get to see Korg telling the story of space Viking Thor Odinson to a bunch of children, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor and Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie in action, Thor working out and getting back in shape, but also of the villain at the core of it all, Christian Bale’s Gorr, the God Butcher.

If you have read the Jason Aaron run of Thor in the comics, then you already know how dangerous Gorr can be to the various deities found around the universe. Just how Gorr will function in Thor: Love and Thunder will be interesting, but with the acting chops of Bale, this will likely be a villain to rival even the best of them.

The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer also gives us a good look at Russell Crowe as Zeus, before concluding in a cheeky end as Thor is stripped entirely in front of a crowd by the chief Greek god, much to the delight of everyone in the room.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8, 2022, starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, and directed by Taika Waititi. For more info on the movie, and anything else related to Marvel and the MCU, be sure to check out all of the other features, news, and quizzes we’ve got down below.

