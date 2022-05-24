Star Citizen Gets its Own X-Wing With the New RSI Scorpius as Crowdfunding Passes $365 Million

The brand new RSI Scorpius has been made available on Star Citizen, and Cloud Imperium Games released a trailer and new images.

The new heavy fighter can seat two (a pilot and a gunner) and comes with 16 missiles and four gun mounts split between the wings and the turret.

Perhaps the most distinctive feature is the fact that the wings spread into an X-shape, inspired by Star Wars’ iconic X-Wing.

The ship is currently available for sale starting at $268, but you should keep in mind that all ships will be purchasable in the game with credits that you can earn by playing, so it’s a good idea to use real money only if your intention is to support development.

Incidentally, you can try the Scorpius for free thanks to the ongoing Invictus Launch Week free flight event if you just want to see how it performs or want to try the game for yourself.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total has just passed $465 million and it’s currently sitting on $465,138,004.

The number of registered accounts has also just surpassed 3.8 million, and it’s at 3,832,023 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one going on right now.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.