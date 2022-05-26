Star Citizen Reveals Drake Mule Space Truck as Crowdfunding Passes $467 Million

Today Cloud Imperium Games released another video showcasing a new vehicle coming to its growing space game Star Citizen.

The new vehicle is made by Drake and it’s named the “Mule.” It’s petty much what you expect, a space truck with six wheels for good measure.

Players will actually be able to drive it soon enough, as the Mule will make its playable debut at this year’s Invictus Launch Week on May 28. To be precise, it’ll be at Drake’s own “Defensecon” spin-off event. The Invictus Launch Week celebrate the UEE navy, and Drake being Drake, they’re not invited.

That being said, this means that everyone will be able to play with the Mule for free and enjoy a couple of days as a space Fedex delivery person thanks to the ongoing free fly event. That’s pretty much what this truck is all about.

You can check it out below.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total has just passed $467 million and it’s currently sitting on $467,478,233.

The number of registered accounts has also recently surpassed 3.8 million, and it’s at 3,849,053 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one going on right now.

Recently, creative director Chris Roberts provided an overview of the state of development and of the plans for 2022 and beyond.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.