Digimon Survive Gets New Commercial Showing Glimpses of Cutscenes & Gameplay
Today Bandai Namco Entertainment released a new commercial for its upcoming JRPG Digimon Survive, which is finally releasing soon.
The video, which is brief like most commercials, still manages to pack in glimpses at cutscenes and even gameplay.
Of course, we get to see plenty of familiar Digimon, this time associated with brand new characters.
Digimon Survive is coming for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022.
A long time has passed since the announcement of the game, but after an extensive series of delays, it appears that it’s finally almost ready to release.
If you’re unfamiliar with the game, below you can read an official description, directly from Bandai Namco:
“Celebrating the franchise’s 20th anniversary, Digimon Survive is a tactical RPG with a focus on storytelling and turn-based battles. Takuma Momozuka goes on a school camping trip only to find himself transported to a mysterious world full of monsters and danger. Join Takuma and Agumon as you craft your story and fight your way back home in Digimon Survive.”