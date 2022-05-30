Digimon Survive Gets New Commercial Showing Glimpses of Cutscenes & Gameplay

Today Bandai Namco Entertainment released a new commercial for its upcoming JRPG Digimon Survive, which is finally releasing soon.

The video, which is brief like most commercials, still manages to pack in glimpses at cutscenes and even gameplay.

Of course, we get to see plenty of familiar Digimon, this time associated with brand new characters.

You can check it out below.

Digimon Survive is coming for PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2022.

A long time has passed since the announcement of the game, but after an extensive series of delays, it appears that it’s finally almost ready to release.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, below you can read an official description, directly from Bandai Namco: