This Fan-Made Legend of Zelda Series Trailer Took 85 Hours to Make, Was Totally Worth It

Image Source: Nintendo

While Zelda fans around the world wait patiently for the twentieth main installment in one of Nintendo’s most beloved franchises, one Zelda buff has taken it upon themselves to put together a trailer to celebrate the rich history of the series.

Taking said fan 85 hours to stitch together, the video clocks in at four and a half minutes long and is a gorgeous look back at the trials and tribulations that Link has had to endure over the years. Go ahead and take a gander at the footage yourself down below:

As you can see, Redditor Purpledroyd has truly outdone themselves. Cutting together clips from other mainline Zelda titles like Majora’s Mask, Twilight Princess, Phantom Hourglass, Skyward Sword, Breath of the Wild and more, their excitement for Tears of the Kingdom is infectious. What’s truly lovely to see, is the reaction from the Zelda community, who are all absolutely loving what is ostensibly a love letter to Nintendo’s iconic franchise.

Sweeping strings, sun-kissed silhouettes, and epic vistas really gets us amped up. Meanwhile, a sword-swinging face-off with series’ big bad Ganandorf and a poignant moment between Link and Zelda as they reach out to take each other’s hands helps bookend the video in style.

Long story short, if you’re excited for Tears of the Kingdom’s release, this fan-made video will hit you directly in the feels. Seriously, we’re not crying… you are!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.

