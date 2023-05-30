Sinatanika Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Sinatanika Shrine puzzle is admittedly more straightforward than other dungeons in Zelda: TOTK. It isn’t that difficult to reach, either, so long as you have one of the several towers unlocked as a fast travel point. This shrine will be testing other mechanics of the game, specifically the combat. Without further ado, here’s how to solve the Sinatanika Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sinatanika Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To find the Sinatanika Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, the easiest way is to use the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. By launching from the top, you can easily paraglide straight for the shrine. However, don’t fly off just yet; find a cooking station first.

I highly suggest cooking up a stealth elixir of some kind. It isn’t necessary, but it’ll make solving the Sinatanika Shrine a lot easier. All you need is a Sunset Firefly and Monster Parts; the former are easier to find at night and bokoblins drop the latter.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now, once you’re inside the Sinatanika Shrine, your goal is thus: defeat the hostile construct with a stealth attack. You won’t be able to rush in; the hostile construct moves its head a lot, and later on it moves about, too.

If you don’t want to waste weapons, use the weapons provided. It doesn’t matter how much damage you do to the construct, so long as you perform a successful stealth attack.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Using the image below as a reference, take the path on the left and loop around the second opening to the right. For the second round, you take a right from the bench and loop around the second opening on the left.

With any luck, you will solve the Sinatanika Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The good news is that you’ll restart the round if you fail, not the entire challenge. For more related content, use the search bar at the top or by clicking the links below.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts