Rasiwak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Reaching the Rasiwak Shrine is a bit of a pain in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It isn’t because its buried underneath rubble or missing, but a lack of good fast travel points unless you’ve been actively shrine hunting. You still have some options, though, in addition to our Rasiwak Shrine guide to help you along.

Rasiwak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock the Rasiwak Shrine in TOTK, you’ll be heading towards the Akkala Ancient Tech Labs. It’s south of the Lomei Labyrinth Island, along the North Akkala Beach.

The Jochi-iu Shrine is one of the closest options, with the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower being second best. The shrine’s exact coordinates are 4664, 3262, 0002.

Fuse the yellow orb to the top of the platform. Afterwards, sever the rope and the platform will fall, but will stay afloat thanks to the orb. You can now cross, but grab the yellow orb as soon as you’re across. Give the ramp buoyancy. Take the yellow orb and fuse it to the bottom of the ramp. You now have a high enough ramp to make the jump across. Again, grab the yellow orb after you cross. Build a boat and fetch the hidden chest. You’ll find two additional orbs (making that three altogether), a Zonai Fan, and stone slab. Attach every yellow orb to the bottom in a triangular fashion and the fan at the back. Sever the rope, while you’re under the chest, to catch it and loot it for a Magic Scepter. Unlock the door with the boat. Once you’re safely across, grab your boat with Ultrahand and use it to push the pressure plate down.

Now the Rasiwak Shrine’s Light of Blessing is yours, don’t forget about upgrading your health and stamina at some point. If you found this our Tears of the Kingdom guide helpful, you’ll find more using the links below or by searching something specific!

