Natak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If your goal is to regain your strength in Zelda: TOTK, you’ll need to visit the Natak Shrine, among others scattered around Hyrule. It’s not only a chance to collect another Light of Blessing, but to explore the sky islands above. Without further ado, here’s how to solve the Natak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Natak Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Getting to the Natak Shrine in Zelda: TOTK is a bit of a hike. Starting from Central Hyrule, you’ll be heading northeast, to the Akkala Highlands.

Travel to Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. The tower is located at coordinates ‘3493, 2019, 0188,’ located in the Akkala Highlands. You can easily travel there by paragliding from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. Paraglide to Sokkala Sky Archipelago. Once you’ve launched yourself from the Ulti Mountain Skyview Tower, paraglide straight to the nearby sky islands. Fly to the Natak Shrine. Ignore the construct mini-boss and hijack the flying machine. It has all the necessary parts to reach the sky island above. See the orb in the sky? The island next to it is your target. Interact with the Natak Shrine when you’re ready. Use the launcher to reach the floating orb. Launch the shrine crystal back to the island. Using Ultrahand on the orb lets you move the entire structure. You want the opening in line with the makeshift launcher. Do NOT move the launcher! Drop the crystal into place and give the launcher a whack. Offer the crystal to the shrine. Carry the crystal back to the shrine and drop it into place. The Natak Shrine is revealed and you can step inside to collect another Light of Blessing, as well as an Enduring Elixir.

Now that you know the solution to the Natak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’re one step closer to ultimate power. There are dozens more shrines out there, though. The Mayachideg Shrine, for example, is a short hike from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. You’ll also find more shrine guides using the links below!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts