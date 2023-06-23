Mogisari Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Mogisari Shrine is found way off the beaten path, among the sky islands of Hyrule. You’ll be venturing to the Lomei Labyrinth Island. No, you won’t have to solve or wander the labyrinth itself. Using our Mogisari Shrine guide, we’ll teach you a backdoor approach!

Mogisari Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Your journey to the Mogisari Shrine in TOTK starts at the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. From there, paraglide to the Sokkala Sky Archipelago. Aim for the island with the wandering Flux Construct.

At the one end, amongst ruins, is a flying machine you can hijack. Attach every Zonai Battery you can find (I found eight) and make for the lowest island of the Sky Mine.

Activate the Sky Mine’s launchers. Step up to the Zonai structure (seen in the screenshot) to activate the launchers. There’s a launcher on each island as you ascend higher and higher to the top. If you’ve been to the Gikaku Shrine before, you can skip activating the launchers. Paraglide to the North Akkala Sky Archipelago. Point the launcher towards the Lomei Sky Labyrinth and go for a ride. Pop your paraglider and make for the tiny island southwest of the labyrinth. Hijack a flying machine and fly to Mogisari Shrine. Two are available to you, and either will do. However, be sure to use every battery there. I found a total of eight!

Loot the hidden chest. Take a vehicle and stick to the left-most part of the track. As you near the end, ram into the stone wall to find the hidden chest. Clear the gap to the reach the shrine. At the end of the track, you’ll find a series of Zonai Rockets. Only one is needed to clear the gap, but where’s the fun in that? I used four!

With the Mogisari Shrine officially solved, you’re one Light of Blessing richer. Do be sure to upgrade your health and stamina when you have enough. You’ll find more Tears of the Kingdom shrine guides using the links below if you’re short a few blessings!

