Kitawak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Looking for the solution to the Kitawak Shrine in Zelda: TOTK? Maybe you’re hunting the rest down and just can’t seem to find it. We can help with that! We’ll not only show you where to look, but how to solve the Kitawak Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kitawak Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The fastest route to the Kitawak Shrine in Zelda: TOTK is by way of the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. It isn’t required, but unlocking it opens an easy fast travel location, as well as an opportunity to paraglide down to where the shrine is located.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As for the Kitawak Shrine itself, you’ll be heading southeast from the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower. The shrine is at these coordinates: -1529, -2928, 0321. Once you’re safe inside:

Create a bridge to cross. By attaching the nearby stone wall to the end of the unfinished bridge, you’ll be able to cross the gap. Loot the hidden chest. Grab the stone wall you used in the previous step. See the spinning gear? Stick one end of the stone wall to the gear. It’ll spin, so time your jumps to cross, up the steps, and collect your reward. Create a ramp to reach the ledge above. Near the next seesaw, you’ll find another stone wall. Stick one to the end closest to you, then grab the stone wall from the previous step and attach it to the other end (use the screenshot as a reference). Reach the Shrine of Light with Ascend. Give the nearby switch a whack. Notice the launcher? You’re going to use none of that. Instead, grab the two stone walls you’ve been using throughout the shrine and attach them together like an L. Prop it against the wall and use Ascend to reach the top.

And there you have it, folks: how to solve the Kitawak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s funny how you can skip portions of these puzzles with a few ingenious tricks. At any rate, you’ll find guides to more shrines using the links below. You can never have enough Light of Blessings!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts