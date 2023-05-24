Kadaunar Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Among the South Eldin Sky Archipelago in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find the Kadaunar Shrine. This one holds value beyond the Light of Blessing. Once found, it becomes an easy fast travel route to a useful Zonai Device Dispenser. If you haven’t reached it yet, here’s where to find and how to solve the Kadaunar Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kadaunar Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Before you step foot in the Kadaunar Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you’ll need to reach the Eldin Canyon Starview Tower. It’s located in the Eldin Canyon at these coordinates: 1637, 1183, 0225. It’s available right away, so just walk inside and launch yourself into the air.

Now, at the height of your jump, pop your paraglider immediately. Even without stamina upgrades, you’ll have just enough to glide to reach the shrine. However, if you aren’t confident enough, use the railway system featured at the South Eldin Sky Archipelago.

Use the Zonai Fire Hydrant to cross the river of lava. Give the Zonai Fire Hydrant a whack first to activate it. Pick it up, walk to the edge of the river, then let the water pour onto the lava. This will cool the lava and give you a place to step. Reach the hidden chest using—you guessed it—the Zonai Fire Hydrant again. Only this time, create three slabs of stone. Use Ultrahand to prop one of the slabs against the wall, giving you a proper place to climb. Break the wall using stone. Take one of the lava slabs and fuse it to a weapon. If you don’t want to waste what you have, there’s a nearby Rusty Claymore. Break the wall and move onto the next area. Cross the river of lava using stone… again. Place the Zonai Fire Hydrant along the bridge (while it’s on). The next lava slab that appears, use Ultrahand to move it up along the river towards the Shrine of Light, then let go. Let it follow the natural flow of the lava and, when it’s near, use Recall and take the lava slab for a ride.

There you have it: how to solve the Kadaunar Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This one was pretty straightforward, but still fun nonetheless. If you’re looking for a real challenge, give the Mayachideg Shrine a try. Otherwise, you’ll find more shrine guides using the links below.

