How to Get Island Lobster Shirt in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features numerous items referencing previous games in the series. Besides acquiring the Majora’s Mask, you can also obtain the Island Lobster Shirt that Toon Link wears at the beginning of The Wind Waker. If you want to know how to get the Island Lobster Shirt in TOTK, this guide can tell you its exact location.

Zelda: TOTK Island Lobster Shirt Location

You can obtain the Island Lobster Shirt from a treasure chest in Lurelin Village, located in the southeastern part of Hyrule. During your first visit, you will encounter a group of monster pirates that have claimed the area as their new territory. Luckily, you can help the villagers reclaim their homes by eliminating every enemy in the vicinity.

Once the area is safe, you can explore the bay to locate a sunken treasure chest at the bottom of the ocean. You can also find several chests containing Rupees, but only one will hold the iconic Island Lobster Shirt from The Wind Waker.

Since Link cannot open a chest while swimming, you will need to craft a boat using nearby materials and Zonai devices in your inventory. The chest you’re looking for will be at the center of the bay, and you must utilize the Ultrahand ability to pick it up.

There’s actually a side quest connected to this item called Dad’s Blue Shirt that you can accept after repairing Lurelin Village. A boy named Zuta will be standing on the beach while looking for his father’s missing clothing. Unfortunately, you won’t be rewarded for completing the mission, but the dad will let you keep his old garment since it’s not his favorite shirt.

That’s the end of our guide on how you can get the Island Lobster Shirt in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you want to discover more cool stuff in this game, consider reading other Zelda guides via the links below.

