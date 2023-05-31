Eshos Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Many of the shrines in Tears of the Kingdom aren’t a test of the mind, but of your combat skills. The Eshso Shrine is one such example, pitting you against hostile constructs in order to earn your Light of Blessing. Once you step foot inside, we’ll teach you how to solve the Eshos Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Eshos Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Luckily, the Eshos Shrine isn’t too hard to find in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s nestled along the Dueling Peaks and, given its position, can be reached from multiple angles.

You can either paraglide from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower or the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower. The shrine is located at these coordinates: 1567, -1944, 0157. Once you’re there, interact with the Eshos Shrine and let’s get started:

Grab a shield. At the center is a hostile construct. Before stepping forward, grab two shields—one metal and one wooden. More on that shortly. If you don’t need either, just be sure you have one of each type. Perform a parry. To complete the challenge, you need to parry the construct’s attack. It’s wielding a Ruby Rod, so switch to the metal shield. Wait until the fireball is just about to hit you, then parry by holding ZL and pressing A. Perform two parries. Now you’re up against two constructs—one with a Topaz Rod and the other a Ruby Rod. Use your metal shield to parry the fireball, then switch to a wooden shield to parry the electric orbs. You see, if you use a metal shield against an electric attack, you’ll experience electrocution.

With some luck and practice, you’ll solve the Eshos Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in no time. The timing is what’s important, as is the shield you’re using. For more related content, there are dozens and dozens of guides here at Twinfinite!

