Does Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Have a Physical Guide Book? Answered

Image via Nintendo

The follow-up to Nintendo’s massively successful open-world adventure The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is set to release on May 12, 2023, and Tears of the Kingdom looks to be even more expansive than it’s predecessor. With that being said, players are sure to be looking for some sort of guide to help them along, so is there going to be a physical guide book for Tears of the Kingdom?

Does Tears of the Kingdom Have An Official Guide Book?

As of now, Tears of the Kingdom does not have an official guide book published for the game. Nintendo has not confirmed whether they are going to release an official guide after launch, so unfortunately it remains up to speculation for now.

While this might not be good news for players looking for a little extra help making their way through Hyrule, there might still be hope on the horizon. While Breath of the Wild released in March of 2017, the official guide book for the game didn’t come out until February of 2018. That being said, nothing is concrete, and it is likely the case that the guide books take longer to publish from the sheer amount of content in the game. As such, there might still be a guide book for Tears of the Kingdom in the future.

The guide books for games like Legend of Zelda contain expansive, thorough descriptions of their corresponding game, packed with information about characters, game mechanics and collectible locations. In a game with as many collectibles as Breath of the Wild, there’s understandably a great deal of content that has to go into them.

While you won’t get any guides as to how to make your way through Hyrule, if you preorder the Collector’s Edition, along with the Steelbook case and poster, you will also get a hardcover art book to prime your shelves for if the guide book ever does get published.

Even though Nintendo hasn’t announced an official, physical guide book for Tears of the Kingdom, Twinfinite’s gonna have all the guides you need once it releases on May 12. You can check out some of our other guides at the links below.