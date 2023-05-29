Anedamimik Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As it turns out, Tears of the Kingdom hides shrines just as well as Breath of the Wild did. Case in point, the Anedamimik Shrine, which you’ll only find if you go poking around the caves of Hyrule. Even worse, it isn’t immediately accessible. To get inside, we’ll teach you how to solve the Anedamimik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Anedamimik Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: TOTK, the Anedamimik Shrine is tucked at the end of the Deepback Bay Cave, underground and blocked off. You can easily get there by paragliding from atop the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It would also be wise to have some cold-resistance food and clothing on your person. It’s frigid on the peaks of Mount Lanayru, even during your flight.

Drain the pool. Once you step into Deepback Bay Cave, you’ll notice the Anedamimik Shrine is inaccessible. Backpedal a few steps and you’ll notice a tunnel leading under the shrine. Head inside and look at the cave ceiling. If you get a bomb or even a spear with a stone on the end, you can break it. Loot the hidden chest. See the switch at the center of the shrine? Give that a whack and the nearby contraption will move. This gives you the space you need to use Ascend and reach the hidden chest above. Paraglide to the ramp. Snatch the orb and insert it into the hole. Grab the orb with Ultrahand and insert it into the hole, but take note of how it falls. The trick is to use Recall when it does, reverting it back to the hole, then cutting Recall off before it goes any further. Book it to the Shrine of Light before the door closes.

With that, you have everything there is to know about the puzzle solution for the Anedamimik Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It isn’t hard, per say, but it does get tricky. I had to use Recall more than once just to give myself enough time to reach the door. If you’re off to the next shrine, you’ll find more guides on the matter using links down below.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts