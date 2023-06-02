Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Among the more intimidating enemies found in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Silver Lynel is considered the most challenging in the entire game. They’re definitely not easy to defeat and they’re also not easy to find if you don’t know how. Here is our guide for all Silver Lynel locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What Is a Silver Lynel & How to Find Them in Zelda: TOTK

There are four different kinds of Lynels found all over the map in Zelda: TOTK, and if you want to know more about where to find them all, check out our guide for All Lynel Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The most menacing of them all is the Silver Lynel, so named for its purple-striped silver coat and dark mane. Its stats alone are nothing to scoff at:

5000 HP

Melee ATK Power: 90

Ranged ATK Power: 30

They can be found in just over a dozen possible locations, however you need to know how to spawn them first.

Just like in Breath of the Wild, you will need to first defeat the Red, Blue, and White-Maned Lynel variants, which you can find all across Hyrule. As you do, with every blood moon they will “evolve” into stronger versions, and the fearsome Silver Lynel will begin to appear in all of the same locations at the following coordinates:

-0588, -3834, 0050 (Faron Region)

-2831, 1818, 0305 (Tabantha Region)

2471, -0557, 0114 (Lanayru Region near the Wetlands)

-2726, -2241, -0468 (Depths)

1038, -0302, -0469 (Depths)

4263, 2721, -0577 (Depths)

1549, -3533, -0512 (Depths)

-1613, 2568, -0682 (Depths, near Cliff Bargainer Statue)

1029, 1158, -0474 (Depths, near Minshi Grove)

-0177, 1169, -0515 (Depths, right by Camobatures Lightroot)

-1143, -1220, -0452 (Depths, in the Floating Coliseum; the last two Silver Lynels are Fights 4 & 5)

That concludes our guide for all Silver Lynel locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope you found this guide useful in your quest to vanquish all of the Lynels in Hyrule, and let us know if you manage to find all of them.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as how to increase inventory size in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

