How to Get Ex Diris Exotic Grenade Launcher & Catalyst in Destiny 2

Season of the Witch is live in Destiny 2, and with it comes a brand new seasonal Exotic weapon, the Ex Diris Grenade Launcher. Players have been requesting for a certain enemy gun to become one of our own, and Bungie clearly listened because, at long last, we have a Hive Boomer gun. However, some players are confused on how to obtain this unique weapon. So today, we’re discussing how to get the Ex Diris Exotic Grenade Launcher and its catalyst in Destiny 2.

Getting the Ex Diris Exotic Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

Obtaining the Ex Diris Grenade Launcher is a very straightforward process. You must acquire the Season of the Witch Season Pass and collect it from the first slot when you do. You can buy the Season Pass with 1000 Silver, or $10 US Dollars if you haven’t already.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

This will also open up the rest of the Season of the Witch activities for you to enjoy. If you miss out on acquiring it, don’t worry; the weapon will go into the Exotic Kiosk, which can be purchased next season with an Exotic Cipher.

Acquiring the Ex Diris Exotic Catalyst

After obtaining the Season of the Witch Season Pass and acquiring the weapon, make your way to Banshee, the weaponsmith in the Tower. When you interact with him for the first time, he will give you a quest that will reward you with the Ex Diris Exotic Catalyst.

Image Source: Bungie.net

The quest will have you defeat numerous enemies with the gun and complete activities with the weapon in your inventory. When you complete step two, the quest will tell you to visit Banshee once more, who will grant you the Exotic Catalyst. From there, to unlock the Catalyst fully, you must insert it into the gun, and get 400 kills with it.

With the Catalyst finished, it will add the following abilities to the gun:

Weapon Enrages faster when Amplified

Final Blows with this weapon will make you Amplified

As one would expect, the Hive Boomer gun is a lot of fun to use, especially in low-to-mid-tier content where enemies don’t have a lot of damage reduction. In endgame content, where you are below power, this gun underperforms due to its low impact compared to other Grenade Launchers. Either way, it’s entertaining to use, which is more than can be said for other Exotic weapons.