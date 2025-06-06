Forgot password
Dead Tales featured image
Image via Shoe Shoe Games
Codes

Dead Tales Codes (June 2025)

We wouldn't get caught dead without Dead Tales codes!
Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Jun 6, 2025 06:59 am

Updated: June 6, 2025

We searched for codes!

When you see “Dead” in the title of a Roblox game, you know what it’s about. And yes, Dead Tales is precisely what you think it is—a Roblox experience inspired by Dead Rails. However, this title takes the familiar formula a step further, plus it might have some Dead Tales codes to throw in the mix! Here’s what we know about it so far.

All Dead Tales Codes List

Active Dead Tales Codes

  • There are currently no active Dead Tales codes.

Expired Dead Tales Codes

  • There are currently no expired Dead Tales codes.

How to Redeem Dead Tales Codes

Dead Tales code redemption
Screenshot by Twinfinite via Dead Tales Trailer on YouTube

Dead Tales hasn’t been released yet, so we can’t take a sneak peek into the game to work out how the code redemption mechanic works. But if you want to be on top of things, bookmark this article and come by again when the game goes live—we’ll have all the answers you need by then!

If you want to find Roblox games that already have freebies for you to redeem, check out our Roblox Codes Section!

