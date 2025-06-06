Dead Tales Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 6, 2025 We searched for codes!

When you see “Dead” in the title of a Roblox game, you know what it’s about. And yes, Dead Tales is precisely what you think it is—a Roblox experience inspired by Dead Rails. However, this title takes the familiar formula a step further, plus it might have some Dead Tales codes to throw in the mix! Here’s what we know about it so far.

All Dead Tales Codes List

Active Dead Tales Codes

There are currently no active Dead Tales codes.

Expired Dead Tales Codes

There are currently no expired Dead Tales codes.

How to Redeem Dead Tales Codes

Dead Tales hasn’t been released yet, so we can’t take a sneak peek into the game to work out how the code redemption mechanic works. But if you want to be on top of things, bookmark this article and come by again when the game goes live—we’ll have all the answers you need by then!

