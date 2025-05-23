Forgot password
Dead Space Official Image
Image via JadeSeal
Dead Space Codes (May 2025) 

If you want special boosts, you need Dead Space codes.
Published: May 23, 2025 10:06 am

Updated May 23, 2025: Added new codes!

If someone farts in space and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? What you just read is the most annoying thought experiment, and you’ll deserve these Dead Space codes if you never use said experiment ever.

All Dead Space Codes List

Active Dead Space Codes 

  • ALIEN: 3 Shards

Expired Dead Space Codes

  • There are currently no expired Dead Space codes.

How to Redeem Dead Space Codes

Here is a simple guide on how to redeem Dead Space codes. Just follow these easy steps:

How to redeem Dead Space codes
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Dead Space on Roblox.
  2. Press the Game Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Type in your code in the Enter Promo Code text box.
  4. Press the Redeem button and receive your goodies.

