Will The Sims 5 Be Free to Play?
What to expect for the Sims’ next phase.
The Sims franchise has issued several free-to-play titles over the years, including The Sims Mobile and the later launch of The Sims 4 base game. So now, the question remains: Will The Sims 5 be free-to-play? Here’s what you need to know about this element in the game.
Is The Sims 5 Free to Play?
While it isn’t officially confirmed, rumors have suggested that The Sims 5 may be free-to-play, based on a Project Rene job listing that has indicated so. According to the posting, the project is regarded as a “free-to-enter” game, but there will be in-game purchases for possible expansion packs and other exclusive content.
Of course, you can take this development with a grain of salt, as Maxis Studios has yet to make an announcement about it. However, it could most likely happen due to Sims 4’s switch to free-to-play since it brought a surge of new players to the series.
You can also consider The Sims 5’s crossplay functionality for mobile and PC users, which has been included in many F2P titles, including Fortnite, Warzone, and Genshin Impact. On top of that, the game will feature multiplayer mechanics, so a free option could help make this process easier.
For now, we will have to wait until more official news has been confirmed, so be sure to stay tuned for further intel.
That’s everything you need to know about The Sims 5’s free-to-play functionality. To learn more about the game, you can check out our general overview of its release date, leaks, and features. Be sure to also explore relevant links for more Sims content.
