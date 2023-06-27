5 Things We Learned About The Sims 5 During Behind The Sims

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The latest Behind The Sims event showcases a ton of new features for The Sims 5 that will certainly increase your happy moodlet. Although it is still in its early stages, the future looks bright for the series, where players can experience a new world with a more modernistic take. So, if you are looking forward to Project Rene’s launch, we’ll show you five things we learned about The Sims 5 in Behind The Sims to make the wait all the more worth it.

Hyperrealistic Lighting

Image Source: Maxis Studios

One of the first notable features shown in Behind The Sims is the hyperrealistic lightning of the environment that truly brings the game to life. The team behind Project Rene has emphasized the mechanic’s importance to its visuals, especially since The Sims 5 is playable on multiple devices.

Compared to other installments, this version will take advantage of the new technology in the modern age with a touch of the Sim’s classic gameplay.

Socialization & Emotions

Image Source: Maxis Studios

Aside from the environment, the relationships you develop in the game are crucial to the overall experience as you build your family’s legacy. So, of course, The Sims 5 had to really hone in on this mechanic, showcasing a glimpse of Active, Passive, and Secure interactions.

Dedicated players may recognize these distinct communication styles from Growing Together’s Family Dynamics, and now it will become even more lively with the following installment. Emotions are also an essential concept for these social interactions, allowing you to know what your Sims are thinking about through their expressions.

An Expansion on Hairstyle Customization

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The current hairstyle customization in The Sims 4 is relatively limited to players, given that there isn’t much free range in designs. Fortunately, The Sims 5 will change that approach with its revamped system, introducing a slider with flexible coloring. Up until this point, players have more or less used mods to design hair, so this new feature could open the door for those who enjoy playing the base game.

Alongside this color feature is a wider variety of hairstyles, giving you more of a chance to achieve the best Sim look for you.

Sim Routines

Image Source: Maxis Studios

The Sims has always been about routines, from their home lives to the workplace to the surrounding neighborhood. And now, this lifestyle will be enhanced further with The Sims 5, making you genuinely feel like you are experiencing the life of your Sim.

While the graphics shown at the Behind The Sims event showcase more of an Among Us vibe, it still provides us with a sneak peek into the outside world. For example, you’ll get to explore an expansive layout of office buildings, restaurants, apartments, parks, and many more.

Prototype Gameplay Scenes

Image Source: Maxis Studios

One of the last aspects shown in the Behind The Sims event is the gameplay prototype scenes, where you’ll see the standard schematics of previous installments. In particular, you’ll watch a Sim decide between the options: ‘Get Ready for Day,’ ‘Help with Breakfast.’ and ‘Watch Sam Nervously.’

Another snippet features an interaction between two Sims as they argue, depicting a more cartoony feel with its animated characteristics. Nevertheless, these glimpses are only the start of The Sims 5, and there will surely be more polished elements over the course of the development process.

