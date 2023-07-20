The Sims 4: Horse Ranch offers up one of the biggest and most interesting content updates to the base game that we’ve seen for a while. As such, a ton of players are wondering just what the Sims 4 Horse Ranch release time is, so they can start setting up their dream ranch out in the country.

When Does Sims 4: Horse Ranch Expansion Go Live?

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch expansion will be available for players to start playing as of 10:00 PDT/ 13:00 EST/ 18:00 BST/ 19:00 CEST on July 20, 2023. This is a worldwide release, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you’ll be able to play it on the same day at the exact same moment as everyone else.

This tends to be the standard release time for all previous Sims 4 expansions on their respective release dates. As such, while EA and Maxis haven’t officially confirmed that the expansion will go live at this time, there’s no reason to believe it wouldn’t follow the same trend as every other one before it.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the expansion or purchase it before August 31, 2023, you’ll have nabbed yourself the Rockin’ Rancher Digital Content Pack. This includes a resonator guitar, wagon wheel art piece and a rustic rocking chair so you can sit on your porch like true country folk.

Image Source: EA

Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Price Details

The expansion will cost $39.99 or £34.99. Much like the release date, this has always been the price that Sims 4’s expansion packs have released at, so this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

That being said, past expansion packs have been subject to discounts during Origin or other digital storefront sales.

What Are the Main Highlights of the Horse Ranch Expansion?

Unsurprisingly, horses! You’ll be able to set up your own horse ranch, breed your own foals, as well as goats and sheep, and even train your horse and take part in competitions at the equestrian center. The expansion will also come with a bunch of other very country-feeling activities, too, such as fertilizing your plants with horse manure, line dancing, cookouts, and making your own nectar.

Cheats will no doubt be included so eager players can max out their horse riding stats early on. While not officially included by the developers, you can expect the community to start creating mods for the Horse Ranch expansion soon after release, too.

For more on The Sims 4: Horse Ranch expansion, be sure to check back soon.