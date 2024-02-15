Sims 4 Vampires: How to Turn into a Vampire

The Vampires game pack allows your Sims to embark on an undead journey in the mysterious Forgotten Hollow. So, if you want to become the world’s most dangerous predator, here’s how to turn into a vampire in The Sims 4.

Sims 4 Vampire Transformation, Explained

Simmers can turn into a vampire in a few different ways, but it all depends on how fast you want it to happen.

Create a Sim Vampire

The quickest way to become a vampire in The Sims 4 is by selecting the Occult Sim category in CAS. From there, you must choose the ‘Add Vampire’ option, where you can also customize your Dark Form.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

After the customization is done, you’ll immediately start your journey as a vampire. You can also match your Aspirations with your new lifestyle by selecting goals like Good Vampire.

Instant Vampire Cheat

Those who already have a Sim set up can implement a cheat with ‘traits.equip_trait trait_OccultVampire’. Keep in mind that you do need to activate it first by holding ‘CTRL + Shift + C’ and entering ‘testingcheats true’.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

Your Needs tab will then change to a Vampire theme, providing you with an Energy bar. Points can also be earned to unlock different abilities, but they have some disadvantages.

Ask to Turn into a Vampire

If you don’t mind doing this long way, you must first meet a vampire. Those unsure where to find these occult beings can head to Forgotten Hollow in Residential Worlds.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

You’ll want to work up your relationship with your desired vampire (romantically or friendship-wise), so do your thing until you’re at the Good Friends level. This will ensure they won’t turn you down when you select “Ask to Turn.” If you do so and they agree to it (they might not have enough vampire points to do it), your Sim will get bitten, and the ritual begins. Once that’s done, in three days, you’ll have a vampire Sim to play as!

However, if you don’t see this option available, you may need to merge households with vampires like Vlad. It didn’t appear initially for me, but once I established a good relationship and switched controls over to Vlad, the “Turn Into Vampire” selection unlocked.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

After the transformation, your Sim must avoid the sunlight and not stand there for too long. Their energy bar will deplete, and they’ll be close to death in no time otherwise. Additionally, they lose the need to use the bathroom, and they can only satiate their “thirst” by drinking blood. This can be fulfilled by either sucking it out of other Sims or drinking plasma packs/plasma fruit.

That does it for our guide on how to turn into a vampire in Sims 4.