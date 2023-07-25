How Many Mini Sheep & Mini Goats Can You Place on a Lot in Sims 4 Horse Ranch? Answered

The Mini Sheep and Mini Goat are the newest household members of the Horse Ranch expansion, featuring various coat designs from the Ranch Animal Exchange and general stores. Unlike horses, these animals do not take up room in the active family section, and you can purchase a ton of them to fill up the entire homestead. So, if you are wondering about the sheep and goat maximum limit for The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, here’s what you need to know about this feature.

Is There a Sheep & Goat Maximum Limit in Sims 4 Horse Ranch?

Based on a player’s experience, there is a 99 maximum limit for each Mini Goat and Mini Sheep coat. That means you can place thousands of animals on one lot, but it may cause your game to lag due to their overwhelming numbers.

Image Source: Maxis Studios via Twinfinite

As long you have the necessary means to buy these animal companions, you can go wild with purchases via Ranch Animal Exchange, the Equestrian Center, and the grocery store at New Appaloosa. Mini Sheep and Mini Goats will be put into your inventory after the transaction, and you can place them into the world to begin interacting with them.

Those who purchase an exuberant amount of these animals must keep track of them, as they will not include a moodlet meter. Hence, you can continuously bottle feed, clean, and socialize with each of them to satisfy their needs. In return, players can rack up a ton of money by shearing sheep and milking goats, as well as receive some extra help around the garden.

Now that you know the Mini Sheep and Mini Goat maximum limit for the Horse Ranch expansion pack, you can learn how to ride horses to win the Ultimate Horse Competition.