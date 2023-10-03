Super Mario Bros. Wonder Preload & Unlock Times, Explained

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first 2D side-scroller we have seen from the series in a good while, and it brings plenty of exciting new gameplay mechanics into the fold. If you cannot wait until the launch day to buy your copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, you have probably pre-ordered the game and are wondering when you can preload Super Mario Bros. Wonder as well as what time it will unlock at. We have the answers for you in our guide below!

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Nintendo

When Can You Preload Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

While we don’t know the exact preload time for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, we can at least assume that it will be within a week of the game’s release.

To preload Super Mario Bros. Wonder, all you need to do is preorder the game via the Nintendo eShop. Simply select the option to Preorder and follow the on-screen instructions. Within seven days before the game’s official release, the title will automatically download onto your system so long as your Switch has a stable internet connection.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is available for preorder right now until its release on Oct. 20, 2023. Purchasing the game today will cost you $59.99 and award your account with 300 Gold Points. You can claim an extra pre-order bonus is if you purchase the physical game from Walmart or similar stores, where you will receive a pack of ten trading cards, a poster and stickers!

When Will Super Mario Bros. Wonder Unlock?

Once the game is preordered and preloaded, you will then be able to see Super Mario Bros. Wonder on your Nintendo Switch. However, it won’t be playable until the official release date.

According to Nintendo, Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be available to play on Oct. 20, 2023. There is no specific time mentioned, but we assume the game will either unlock at the same time for everyone globally or will be available from midnight local time on the day in question.

Once you preload the game, you won’t have to worry about waiting to launch your new game as it will be on your Nintendo Switch as soon as it is released. At most, there may be a quick Day 1 patch that needs to be downloaded as the game starts up.

And that’s everything you need to know regarding the preload and unlock times for Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For more news and guides related to the game, check out the list below.